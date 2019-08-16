On Sunday afternoon August 11, 2019, Willie McShan Riddle, 85, resident of New Albany, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home following an extended illness. Funeral Services celebrating the life of Mr. Riddle will be at 2 PM Saturday August 17 at the Restoration Worship Center in Tupelo with Elder Keric Sparrow officiating. Burial will follow at Porter Memorial Park in Tupelo. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care (662)539-7000 Mr. Riddle was born April 1, 1934 in Tippah County, MS, the son of the late Ollie McShan. He was employed as a farmer for much of his life. Visitation will be from 12 Noon to 2 PM at Restoration Worship Center. Blessed with a large family, Mr. Riddle is survived by five daughters, Loretta Jones (Robert) and Dorothy Turner, both of New Albany, Roxanne Crump, Shirley Turner and Paula Pierce, all of Tupelo, two sons, Willie Riddle of Tupelo and Jimmy Turner of Texas, one sister Mary Shackelford of Pontotoc, twenty one grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Katie Earl. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Riddle family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com
