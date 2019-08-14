UNION COUNTY -- Willie McShan Riddle, 85, RESIDENT OF NEW ALBANY, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, at his residence in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday August 17 at 2 PM at Restoration Worship Center in Tupelo. Visitation will be on Saturday August 17 from 12 Noon to 2 PM at Restoration Worship Center. Burial will follow at Porter Memorial Park in Tupelo.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.