GOLDEN, MS -- Charles Ridge, 82, passed away Thursday, April 09, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, April 13, 2 p.m. at Ridge Cemetery. Burial will follow at Ridge Cemetery.
Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at deatonfuneralhomes.com.
