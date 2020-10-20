Linda Ridgeway, 73, died suddenly at her home Monday, October 19, 2020. She was born August 24, 1947 in Lee County to Beland and Flora Mae Dill. She was a member of Verona Pentecostal Church. She worked many years in the food business, working for West Main Barbeque and Vend Foods. She spent most of her time taking care of others. She absolutely loved her family, but especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Graveside Services will be 12 PM Thursday at Lee Memorial Park with Bro. John McAllister and Bro. Steve Daniels officiating. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Friends are asked to use COVID precautions. She is survived by her husband, Billy Ridgeway of Verona; her children, Cindy Ivy (Walter Walters) of Shannon, Randy Jones (Cindy) of Verona, Rex Jones (Lori) of Saltillo and Scotty Daniels (Wanda) of Wren; 5 grandchildren, Steven Daniels (Kimberly), Casey Vanlandingham (Justin), Ashley Jones, Brandon Jones and Jade Hoover (Brandon); 9 great-grandchildren, Cameron Daniels, Emily Daniels, Fallon Daniels, Charlie Kate Daniels, Cayson Newsom, Tyler Westmoreland, Makenzie Westmoreland, Madelin Vanlandingham, Jaxon Vanlandingham, Cooper Vanlandingham; her special friends, Debbie Parker, Tina Moody and Bonnie Hannon; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and 11 brothers and sisters. Pallbearers will be Scotty Daniels, Steven Daniels, Steve Daniels, Walter Walters, Cameron Daniels and Justin Vanlandingham. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
