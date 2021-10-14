Joe Harold Ridings, 93, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Northwest Medical Center in Winfield, AL. He was born on January 11, 1928 in Nettleton to Curtis Eric and Myrtis Pitts Ridings. He attended the Old Shiloh School in Lee County and he married the former Edna Faye Gordon in 1981. For a number of years, he worked for Bryan Brothers Foods in West Point and retired from Monroe County road department. He later worked as a security guard at Gilmore Memorial Hospital and NauticStar Boats. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force and he was a member of Gattman Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, traveling to the Great Smoky Mountains, and watching NASCAR. He was a proud Mason and a Shriner. Private family graveside services will be on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Liberty Cemetery with Bro. Charles Gilliland officiating. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. He is survived by one daughter, Delores Northington (Wayne) of Gattman; three sons, Dexter Gordon (Julie) of Vineland, NJ; David Gordon of Columbus, and Danny Gordon (Pat) of Muscle Shoals; two grandsons, Dewayne Northington (Claire) of Tremont and Levi Northington (Callie) of Amory; nieces, Betty Childers (Mike) of Wren and Paula Cook (Randy) of Brent, AL; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one brother, Paul Wayne Ridings; and sister, Alice Laverne Cook. Pallbearers will be Dewayne and Levi Northington, Wayne Childers, Jeremy Wilson, and Mike Childers. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
