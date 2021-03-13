Robert Samuel Tucker Rieves, 70, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at his home in Fulton. He was born April 12, 1950, in Monroe County, MS. He was saved in March 2005 at home, and was the founder of Mantachie Printing. Music and ink were in his blood. He was a self-taught guitarist as a young boy and always dreamed of making it big in the music industry. He recorded several records, and he and Joyce went around to surrounding radio stations getting them to play his records. He played in over 20 different groups during his lifetime and did studio work for five different recording studios. He was an avid fan of Gunsmoke and John Wayne movies and dearly loved his girls, their families, and his grandchildren. Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, March 15, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Terry Paul Graham and Dr. John Adams officiating. Burial will be in the Ozark Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Putnam Rieves; his three girls, Hannah Rieves Carroll (Adam), Hayley Rieves Seago (T.J.), and Samantha Rieves Gomez (Byron); his grandchildren, Caden, Gavin, and Roman Carroll, Cannon and Waverly Seago, and Carter Gomez; and three sisters, Wanda Faye Rieves Pierce, Linda Tucker Murray, and Tina Tucker. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Vivian Olean Dennis Rieves and Raymond Samuel Rieves; his natural father, John Ray Tucker; his wife Joyce Jane Sheffield Rieves Underwood; one sister, Julie Kaye Rieves Fishella; and one brother, Ronnie Tucker. Pallbearers will be Adam Carroll, T.J. Seago, Byron Gomez, Kevin Pierce, Morris Harden, and Jerry Grammer. Visitation will be from noon until service time Monday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Condolences may be shared with the Rieves family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
