James "Bud" Riggan, 80, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church in Aberdeen. Visitation will be on Wednesday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the church.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.