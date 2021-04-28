James Eston "Bud" Riggan peacefully slipped into eternity on Monday, April 26, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born February 11, 1941 in Lowndes County to the late Garvis E. Riggan and Reva Hanson Riggan Hull. He graduated from Hamilton High School in 1960, completed a machinist program at Hinds Community College and retired from Georgia Gulf Chemicals after forty-five years of service. He was a long time faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church where he was an active deacon, and served in many capacities. History, especially the Civil War Era, was one of his favorite discussion topics. He spent many hours in libraries and cemeteries tracing his roots, only to find out he and his wife shared a common ancestor. He'd always say to her, "I always knew there was something good about you." He was a member of Sons of Confederate Veterans, The Friends of Evans Memorial Library, and the Monroe County Historical Society. He enjoyed working in his shops, tinkering with old motors, designing and creating beautiful furniture, and spoiling his grandchildren. In 1969 he married Mary Anna Tucker and they were blessed with an awesome family. Daughter, Mary Virginia "Ginger" Stahl (Needham), and a son, James Edmond "Jim Ed" (Kathie) Riggan, five grandchildren, Anna Claire, Neelie Grace, and Tucker Stahl, Wyatt and Mary Kate Riggan. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Johnny Hull, Aunts, Uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his wife, Mary Anna Riggan; his children and grandchildren; his sister, Jane Pullen (Larry); his brother-in-law; sister-in-law, Kelly and Dot Tucker; nieces, nephews, a host of friends; and a special caregiver, Kimberly Rowell. Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Friendship Baptist Church with Bro. Rick Burton, Bro. Todd Bowen, and Buzzy Cullum officiating. Burial will be in Friendship Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Friendship Baptist Church. Pallbearers are John David Hull, David Turman, Eddie Criddle, Hal Bourland, Dale Wilemon, Jimmy Autrey, Billy Thompson, and Sonny Clay.
