Loyce Gay Cody Riggan, 75, left this earth and began her new life in Heaven on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Born on July 14, 1945, in Zion, Illinois, Loyce was a daughter to the late Carney Cody and Mary Leech Cody. Loyce grew up in Monroe County and graduated from Amory High School. She went to work at a young age and began a career in the garment industry. Loyce worked as a Quality Inspector and Supervisor at Amory Garment and later Block Sportswear. She married the love of her life, Theodore "Sonny" Riggan and they were blessed with three children. A great mother and supportive wife, her family was blessed by her caring and serving heart. She was a member of The Smithville Church of Christ and with her husband, they were very involved with the Smithville Community. Through the years, Loyce took great joy in watching her family grow and her grandchildren mature. Jovial in spirit, she always loved to make folks laugh with her funny faces. Loyce liked to listen to Gospel and Country Music. Some of her closest friends were her sister Joyce Dill and Sylvia Russell, with whom she would go to yard sales and go fishing. Loyce liked to watch her grandkids play sports and she really loved escaping to the Mountains on vacations. Of all her accomplishments in her life, raising fine children and grandchildren brought her the most pride. Loyce will be dearly missed and the memories made with her will be cherished forever. Left behind to treasure her memories are her daughter, Debra Hodge (Jerry), Saltillo; sons, Darwyn Riggan, Amory, and Derrick Riggan, Smithville; grandchildren, Dustin Riggan and Destiny Riggan; great grandchildren, Chance Riggan, Weston Riggan, Harper Riggan, Ryker Noe, and Skylar Riggan; nieces and nephews, Teresa Dill, Lisa Hester, Chad Dill, Jeff Fink, Gina White, Alisha Hudnall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Theodore "Sonny" Riggan; and a sister, Joyce Dill. Her celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 2 p.m. at E.E. Pickle Funeral home in Smithville with Bro. Mickey Beam officiating. Burial will follow in Young Memorial Garden in Smithville. Pallbearers will be David Hester, Jeremy Flurry, Dillon Flurry, Robbie Horne, Matt Hodge, & Allen Duncan. Visitation for friends will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 12:30 to 2 pm at the funeral home in Smithville. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
