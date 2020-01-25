Theodore "Sonny" Riggan, 78, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Diversicare Nursing Center in Amory. Born in Monroe County on April 6, 1941, he was the son of Greely and Ruby Ausborn Riggan. Sonny was born and raised in Smithville, where he attended school. He joined the U.S. Navy around the age of 20 and served our country with bravery and honor. Sonny also served as an Alderman for the Town of Smithville and was of the Church of Christ faith. Sonny retired after many years of working for BNSF Railway. Sonny never met a stranger and had the ability to make a room fill with laughter. He could talk to anybody he came across and was known for his jokes and friendliness. Sonny loved life, and was married to his sweetheart, Loyce, for 58 years. He could sing like a canary and was a member of the Pilgrims Quartet for several years. Sonny also performed music with the bands at Vinegar Bend. He was a talented artist and loved to paint. In his free time, Sonny enjoyed gardening and fishing. Although Sonny will be missed, the memories he created and the friendships he cultivated will remain in the hearts of his loved ones forever. Sonny is survived by his wife, Loyce Riggan, of Amory; daughter, Debra Hodge (Jerry), Saltillo; sons, Darwyn Riggan, Amory, Derrick Riggan, Smithville; grandchildren, Dustin Riggan (Megan), Destiny Riggan; great-grandchildren, Chance, Weston, and Harper Riggan; nieces and nephews, Lisa Hester (David), Teresa Dill, Chad Dill (Jordan), Gina and Jason White, Jeff Fink, Alicia and Howard Hudnall; and a host of Ausborn family kin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Charlene Queen and Jean Barlow. A funeral service will be held at 3PM on Monday, January 27, 2020 at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Smithville. Burial will follow at Young Memorial Cemetery in Smithville. Pallbearers will include David Hester, Dillon Flurry, Cody Johnson, Heath Noe, Randy Hood and Allen Duncan. Visitation will be from 1PM until the service hour at the funeral home in Smithville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Friends, P.O. Box 117, Amory, MS 38821. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at eepicklefuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.