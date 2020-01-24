SMITHVILLE, MS -- Theodore "Sonny" Riggan, 78, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Diversicare Nursing Center in Amory, Mississippi. Services will be on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 3:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Smithville Chapel, Smithville, MS. Visitation will be on Monday, January 27, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until the service hour at Monday, January 27, 2020 from 1:00 pm until the service hour . Burial will follow at Young Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Smithville, MS.

