Bob Rikard was born April 20, 1983 to W.E and Burma Guntharp Rikard in Freedom Hills of Northwest Alabama. Bob and his wife Myrtle were long time members of Tilden Church of Christ in Itawamba County. He enjoyed many different interests, including antique tractors and toys, coin collecting, and gun trading. He was an entertaining storyteller to anyone who would listen. His knowledge of antique tractors and Itawamba County history, as well as stories of moon shiners in the Freedom Hills when he was young, were the topic of many stories over the years. His favorite place was the great Smokey Mountains around Gatlinburg where he enjoyed many trips with his family. On Wednesday, March 9, 2022, his cabin was completed in the hills of heaven, and he was called home. He leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Myrtle Credille Rikard formerly of Belmont. Two daughters, Debbie Russell (Craig) of Shannon, Susan Garrison (Donnie) of Fairview; Four grandchildren, Stephanie Sellers (Jonathan), Alex Sellers (Kate), Brett Summerford, and Bo Summerford. He is preceded in death by both parents and one sister, Betty Marie Rikard. A graveside memorial service was held on Thursday March 10th at Itawamba Memorial Gardens with Bro. Jeff Bates officiating. Senter Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements. Honorary pallbearers were Donnie Garrison, Bo Summerford, Joe Credille, Brian Credille, Alex Sellers, and Craig Russell. Donations in memory of Bob can be made to Tilden Church of Christ for mission work or to Le Bonheur.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.