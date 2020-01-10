SHANNON -- Alfonzo Riley, 65, passed away Tuesday, January 07, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. at Mt. Zion M. B. Church in Verona. Visitation will be on Saturday, January, 11, 2020 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.