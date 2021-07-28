Beverly Ann Riley, 73, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born on October 8, 1947 in Amory to Thomas Roberts, Jr. and Carolyn Haney Roberts. She married Roger Riley on August 17, 1973 and for many years, Beverly was a teachers' assistant at Hatley School where she was totally dedicated to her students and she was loved by all. She greeted everyone with her sweet smile, especially when she was at the restaurant, BoRiley's. Beverly was a member of Grace Fellowship Baptist Church; but above all she was a loving, devoted grandmother and her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She supported them in every way as GanGan was their number one fan in all they did. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Carl Burks and Mr. Drew Riley officiating. Burial will follow in the Hatley Cemetery. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Roger Riley of Hatley; her daughter, Kelsey White of Amory, her son, Scott Riley of Saltillo; her grandchildren, Eli White, Drew Riley, Caden Riley, and Colby Riley; special niece's, Tiffany Ashcraft (Charlie) and Melanie Stark (Matt); nephews, Tommy Roberts (Shannon), and Trey Roberts (Kayla); and her little dog, Stella. She was preceded in death by her parents, and by her brother, Tommy Roberts. Pallbearers will be Drew Riley, Caden Riley, Colby Riley, Eli White, Tommy Roberts, Trey Roberts, Ben Riley and Charlie Ashcraft. Honorary pallbearers will be Blake Burnett, Bryce Burnett, Russell Bunch, Annabelle Bunch, Brody Roberts, Sadie and Mazie Roberts, Kaden Roberts, Jude Roberts, Luke Riley and Jentzen Roberts. Visitation will be on Friday from 11 a.m. until time for the service. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.