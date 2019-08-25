Dianne Sullivan Riley, 72, wife of Jim Clemmer, died August 23, 2019. Born in Tupelo, MS, she was the daughter of the late Wesley Mayfield and Winifred Sullivan Riley. Dianne received her bachelor's degree from Samford University and her Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi, where she loved to tailgate in the Grove in Oxford, MS before the Ole Miss games. She practiced law in Greenville for 31 years, and she loved going to work with her rescue dog, Scarlett. She was an elder at Fourth Presbyterian Church. Dianne was known for making a good meal for her family, and loved spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Dianne is survived by her sons, Skip Johnson and his wife Andie of Tupelo, MS, and Jake Johnson and his wife Stephanie of Marietta, GA; and grandchildren, Jena and Lauren Byrd, and Riley and Ansley Johnson; and her brother, Steve Riley and his wife Liz of Black Mountain, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fourth Presbyterian Church, 703 E. Washington St., Greenville, SC 29601; or LeBonheur Children's Hospital, 848 Adams Ave, Memphis, TN 38103. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday August 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Fourth Presbyterian Church. The Family will gather to receive friends after the service. A private family interment will take place at a later date. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
