Donna Riley, age 56, died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Baptist Hospital in Booneville. She was a nurse, an EMT and a member of the New Site volunteer Fire dept she was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, flowers, gardening, shopping and dogs. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11:00 A.M. at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Sisk officiating. Burial will be in the Baldwyn Masonic cemetery. Survivors include her husband Tim Riley of Marietta; 2 daughters, Danielle Elaine Gore of Marietta and Dana Gore of Guntown; 1 son, Michael Gore & Brittany of Corinth; 1 sister, Carla Pennington & Jay of Urania, LA; brother Henry Van Leckie, Jr of Louisville, KY; 7 Grandchildren, Tyler Gore, Mercades Tigner, Gauge Latham, Lukas Gore, William Gore, Jonathan Gore and Journey Belle Gore. She was preceded in death by her father Henry Van Leckie and her mother Bonnie Marie White and a sister Pamela Satterfield; twin-granddaughters, Harley E. Gore and Gabriella E. Gore. Visitation will be Monday from 5:00 - 8:00 P.M. at Waters Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
