JoAnna Morris Riley 87, was born on March 15, 1933 to the late Louis and Eliza Jane Morris. She departed this life Saturday November 7, 2020 at her home in Shannon. She was a faithful member of Mt. Zion M. B. Church in Verona, MS She was united in Holy Matrimony unto the late Alonzo Riley and unto this union nine children were born. She was employed at Style Line Mfgs. for thiry years and North MS Medical Center for several years. She leaves to mourn her passing her loving children; Helen (Willie) Wren, Joyce Randle, Linda Riley, Adell Riley, Alfredia Starnes , Gwen Irons and Wendell Riley; 55 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Elizabeth Harris; two brothers, Frank Morris and Elbert Morris(Syble); sister-in-law, Lillie Mae Morris; special granddaughter, Angela Liggins (John); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, sons: Alfonzo Lawrence Riley and Bobby Dale Riley; brothers, Louis Morris Jr., James Morris; sister, Vera Morris; granddaughter Latoya Riley : son-in-law, Marcus Andre Starnes. Visitation will be Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. and funeral services will be Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1:00P.M. at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Verona, MS. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
