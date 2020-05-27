Eighteen-year-old Kaleb Patrick Riley, a fine young man who was excited about joining the Job Corp in Kentucky in a few weeks, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at North Miss. Medical Center in Tupelo as the result of being struck by a car in the Auburn Community of Lee County on Memorial Day, May 25, 2020. Kaleb was born January 10, 2002 in Tupelo to John Edwin Riley and Cristy Lynn Stanford. He spent 11 years growing up in Carrollton, MS, where he was raised by his grandmother who legally adopted him - attending North Carrolton Public Schools. Kaleb enjoyed visiting his Dad and family in Sulligent, AL, and his Mom and family in Tupelo. One of his hobbies was collecting Coca Cola memorabilia and he was a big fan of wrestling and an avid on-line video game player. He always loved the family dogs, especially Shelby and Patty Cakes. A prankster and practical jokester, Kaleb was much loved by his family and had many friends. He found it interesting that he shared the same birthday with his sibling, Isaiah, who is 13 years younger. He loved his youth group at North Carrolton Baptist Church where he found security in the saving grace of Jesus. He was looking forward to attending Mississippi State University someday. A service celebrating Kaleb's life will be held at 2 PM on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel with Bro. Troy Wiltshire, his youth minister, officiating. Visitation will be from 1 PM to service time on Friday only. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to serve their friends. The service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming in real time at 2 PM Friday and it will be permanently archived thereafter. Condolences may be sent to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Kaleb is survived by a grateful family who was so proud of who he was becoming: his father, John Riley of Sulligent, AL, and his mother, Cristy Stanford of Tupelo; his paternal grandmother, Phyllis Minga and husband, Gary of Carrolltown, MS; his five siblings, Gabriel Stanford, John "J.J." Riley, Jr., Isaiah Riley, Melodie Riley, and Harmony Riley; his grandfathers, Patrick Riley, and Larry Stanford; and other close relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Becky Stanford. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
