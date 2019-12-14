Mamie Grace Riley, 87, died Friday, December 13, 2019, at The Meadows. She was born September 17, 1932, in the Evergreen Community, to William and Gracia Rebecca Haughton Shumpert. She was a long time member of the Friendship Methodist Church and the Friendship Methodist Women's Circle. She was a beautician for many years. She enjoyed gardening, her flowers, and cooking and doing for others. She was gifted in playing the piano by ear. Services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 15, at the Friendship Methodist Church with Bro. Jesse Betts and Bro. Darrell Sanderson officiating. Burial will be in the Friendship Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include one son, Randy Riley (Renee) of Mantachie; two daughters, Judy Harris (David), of Mantachie, and Jencie Harris (Cecil) of Amory; four grandchildren, Andy Riley, Jodi Ross (Josh), Rebecca Carey (Ryan), and Bethanie Harris; two great grandchildren, Riley Ross and Ryder Ross; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Joe Riley, who died March 29, 2005; one daughter-in-law, Judith Hutcheson Riley; two brothers, Haughton Shumpert and Edwin Shumpert; three sisters, Virginia Dozier, Nell Williams, and Opal Price; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Billy D. and Patsy Riley; and her parents. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time on Sunday at Friendship Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either Friendship Cemetery or the Friendship Fire Department. Condolences may be shared with the Riley family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
