Ruby Jane Justice Riley, 92, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at The Meadows in Fulton. She was born November 13, 1927 to the late Charles Madison Justice and the late Evie Dennis Justice. She retired from Tremont Manufacturing after 20 years of service and was a member of Southern Hills Church of Christ. She enjoyed reading, quilting, watching classic TV programs, and spending time with her family and friends. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. There will no public funeral service. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her daughters; Janet Funderburk of Fulton, and Clara Summerford of Meridian, 3 sons; Charles Riley of Fulton, Randy (Heidi) Riley of Oxford, and Roger Riley of Tupelo, grandchildren; Lori Cummings, Kerrie(Shelby) Staten, Brian(Karen) Funderburk, Sean Summerford, Chris Summerford, Margie(Chad) Cochran, and Rebecca Riley, great grandchildren; Alana Nicole Summerford, Josie Summerford, Chasie Summerford, Collin Staten, Aubrey Kate Staten, Kaylee Staten, Gabriel Cochran, Marissa(Zachary) Bradshaw, and Madison Cummings. She was preceded in death by her husband; George Nolan Riley, son; Kenneth Riley, her parents, 3 sisters; Fleater Justice, Zerida Moore, Odell Wilson, and Jean Stegall, 3 brother; Roy Justice, Marshall Justice, Base Justice, and 2 sons in law; Randall Summerford, and Jimmie Funderburk. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
