Bobby Gene Rinehart, 72, resident of Dumas, passed away Monday December 13, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Funeral services honoring the life of Mr. Rinehart will be 12 PM Friday December 17, 2021 in the Heritage Chapel of the Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Bo Rooker officiating. Burial will follow in Dumas Cemetery. Mr. Rinehart was born September 25, 1949 in Baldwyn to the late Robert and Eva Sue Eaton Rinehart. He received his education from Pine Grove High School and was employed for over 40 years with the Mahasco Corporation before his retirement. Blessed with a green thumb, Mr. Rinehart found pleasure in gardening which included growing tomatoes that he shared with the community. A man with a loving heart and who enjoyed the little things in life, he will be remembered for his love of fishing and eating fish,always keeping up with the weather and old westerns on television, and sharing quality time with his much adored family. Visitation will be 10 AM until Noon Friday December 17, 2021 at Ripley Funeral Home. Memories will be shared by two sons, Pat Rinehart(Tiffany) and Chris Rinehart(Dawn), one sister, Tammy Carpenter, one brother, Larry Rinehart, six grandchildren, Austin Rinehart(Billie Jo), Jonah Rinehart(Marleigh), Kristen Rinehart, Anna Beth Rinehart, Cooper Rinehart, and Greyleigh Rinehart, and two great grandchildren, Charlie Klaire and Grady. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Kay Rinehart, and a grandson, Cody Rinehart. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Rinehart at ripleyfuneralhome.com
