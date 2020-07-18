Donald Ray "Don" Rinehart, 81, of Rienzi, MS, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Alcorn County, MS on June 25, 1939 to the late George and Lovie Hindman Rinehart and graduated from Alcorn Agricultural High School in 1957. Don was a member of Antioch Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday School teacher and as chairman of the deacon board. He retired with 55 years of service in operations management with ACE Power and will forever be remembered in the hearts of those he loved. Those left to honor Don's memory include his wife of 52 years, Glenda Davis Rinehart of Rienzi; his son, Russell Rinehart of Memphis, TN; his daughter, Maria Rinehart Campbell and husband Bob Jr. of Corinth; his grandchildren, Taylor Campbell Calderon and husband Zachary and Trip Campbell; his sisters, Lavern Rinehart Ballard of Rienzi, Sarah Rinehart Hamlin of Corinth, and Dianne Rinehart Lucken and husband Donald of Corinth; his brother, Charles Rinehart and wife Lynda of Corinth; his brother-in-law, Tommy Davis of Albany, GA; his sister-in-law, Pam Davis and husband Charles of Corinth; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Lovie Hindman Rinehart and by his brother, Robert Rinehart. Visitation is scheduled from 4-7 pm Sunday, July 19, 2020 and from 1 pm till service time Monday, July 20, 2020 at Antioch Baptist Church. A celebration of Don's life will be held at Antioch Baptist Church on Monday, July 20, 2020 officiated by Bro. David George. Pallbearers include Billy Patton, Anthony Michael, Robert Patterson, Paul McNair, John Lee Crow, Jim Nanney, Doug Johnson, Jerry Palmer, and Billy Eaton. Honorary pallbearers include the deacons of Antioch Baptist Church Magnolia Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at magnoliafuneralhome.net.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.