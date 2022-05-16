Deborah Miller Riner, 59, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the NMMC. She worked at FXI for 18 years as office manager. She enjoyed being on the water with her grandchild on the boat, loved Harley Davidson motor cycles, and singing in the choir at church. She was a vivacious person to all she met and loved her family, kids, and grandchild dearly. She never missed Cinco de Mayo. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. John Mark Davis officiating. Burial will be in the Lee Memorial Cemetery. She is survived by her parents Linda Price Dulaney, Johnny Joseph Miller daughter, Savannah Lynn Adams of Baldwyn; son, Thomas Dakota Riner of Baldwyn; brothers, Johnny Mark Miller of Baldwyn; Michael Dulaney (Julie) of Birmingham; grandchild, Emori Lynn Fike; and a host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joe and Mozelle Price and her step father, Ray Dulaney. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday from 11 until service @ 1:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.