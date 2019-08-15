On August 14, at age 54, Angela Wood Ellis Ritchey passed from this life to her heavenly home. She was born May 10, 1965 to Jerry and Ola Mae Ellis. They chose her name because she truly was an angel to them and the entire family which was quite large, Jerry from a family of 13 and Ola Mae from one of 14. Angela had many aunts, uncles, grandmas and cousins galore. She was the Royal baby of South Gatlin Street. At the age of 2 Angela lost a kidney, but after recovering from that she grew and thrived. She went to elementary school at Chickasaw Academy in Van Vleet and graduated from Okolona High School. After graduation she pursued a career in the medical field and attended Mississippi State University, earning two degrees, and received special training in the field of Ultra Sound and Radiology in Mobile, AL. After finishing her training she returned home and was employed by North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point where she worked for 14 years in the Emergency Room, and as an X-ray Technician. Now comes the good part, about this time she met the loves of her life, Carl and Charley. She and Carl soon married and moved back to Okolona and built a home on South Gatlin Street where she grew up. She transferred to Tupelo and worked for 10 years at the Breast Care Center. She loved her job and her patients, but due to her failing health she to retired in 2012. Her dad was in the nursing home in Okolona and she didn't miss many days going to check in on him. She lost both of her parents in 2016 within three months. Even with her own disability and with Carl's help she stepped up to the plate and saw that all their needs were met to the standards. She made decisions that only she could make, and she was a trooper through it all. She showed them love, honor, and respect. Angela was a faithful member of New Freedom Full Gospel Church in Okolona from the beginning. She loved her church family. Shortly after all of this Angela needed a sitter and a caregiver and another special person entered her life. Deidra Earnest took very good care of Angela and filled the needs of a caregiver in every way. When Angela had good days Dee would load up her and the chair and they would hit the road going to Walmart to shop, get her hair and nails done, then go out to eat. Angela had a quiet nature and loved animals. There wasn't a time in her life she didn't have a pet; to which she leaves behind her beloved English bulldog, Dice. Christmas was her favorite holiday. She was a cheerful giver and if she couldn't shop in person she would find one of the neatest gifts in her catalogs. She always made sure that everyone got several gifts while Carl and Deidra prepared the feast. This was always a great day for Angela. Christmas will never be the same without her, because she made it special. There was nothing short about Angela except her legs. She leaves behind her loving husband of 26 years, Carl Ritchey of Okolona: her daughter Charley Thompson (Chuck) of Okolona, her grandson, Logan Thompson of Okolona, and numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. A celebration of life service will be at 3 PM, Saturday, August 17, 2019 in the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Randy Parchman officiating assisted by Mrs. Debra Parchman. Private burial will be at Oddfellows Cemetery in Okolona. Visitation will be from 1 PM Saturday until service time only. Holland Funeral Directors, Okolona Chapel is honored to assist our friends with all arrangements. Condolences to the family may be posted by visiting our website at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.