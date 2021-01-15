Butch Ritchie, 71, passed away January 14, 2021 at his home. Butch was born in Pontotoc county and spent his early adult life singing and playing piano with various gospel groups. He had a great love for people and gospel music. For twenty years he owned "The Video Shop" in New Albany, MS and impacted a great many lives. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. He will be remembered as a great friend to a host of people. Butch is survived by his sister, Velinda Martin(Owen) of Tupelo; son, Josh Ritchie(Stephanie); grandchildren, Joshua Ritchie, Emma Ritchie, Mae Ritchie, and Ava Ritchie. He was preceded in death by his parents Q.T. and Audell Ritchie. Visitation will begin Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 12:30pm and continue until 2:00pm at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will be in Carey Springs Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church.
