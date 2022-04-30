Mildred Lavelle Holloway Ritchie passed from this life April 29, 2022, at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. She was born May 21, 1934, in Pontotoc, MS to John Wiley and Lela Franklin Holloway. She grew up on the family farm in the Judah community and attended Algoma and Pontotoc Schools. She met and married the love of her life Avis Wayne Ritchie on February 14, 1953. They made their home in Memphis, TN for over sixty years until the passing of Avis on May 3, 2014. They had a passion for traveling and square dancing. Mildred had retired from Memphis Teachers Agency as well as the City of Memphis. She was a devout member of Berclair Church of Christ in Memphis, TN for over 60 years. Mildred leaves behind her nephews Jerry L Holloway, Charles A Samples, and JT Huddleston who all cared for her as they lived together for over 8 years. She also leaves behind nephew Ricky White (Lynn) and niece Debbie Montgomery (John) as well as her sweet lil fur baby Oscar who she adored, and he adored her. There are numerous nieces and nephews who will also miss this sweet lady. Mildred is preceded by her above-mentioned parents and beloved husband. Her sister Laverne Dougherty, two brothers Gerald Holloway and JL Holloway along with her sweet fur baby Fuzzy. Funeral services will be Tuesday May 3, 2022, at 2:00pm. Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon in the Chapel of Memories/Associated Family Funeral, 109 Rankin Extended, Tupelo, MS 38801. Burial will be in the Forrest Hill Cemetery-East, Bartlett, TN, Wednesday May 4, 2022.
