Mildred Hilliard Ritter passed from this life to, as she always said her "other home" on Sunday, September 12, just five weeks short of her 100th Birthday. The oldest living member of First Baptist Church of Amory, Mildred will be remembered for her dedication to her church, her family, and her many friends. She joins her husband of more than 50 years, Ross Ritter, her parents Lexie and Milton Hilliard, and a host of family members and old friends in her "other home". Born on October 19, 1921, Mildred was a graduate of Amory High School. Following the death of her parents, she and Ross operated Hilliard Grocery in Amory for many years. Always so proud of her hometown, she will also be remembered as a longtime hostess at the Amory Regional Museum. Although Mildred had no children of her own, she was Aunt Milly to dozens of cousins, children of friends, and young Sunday school children at First Baptist Church. A talented musician, she was easily convinced to share a favorite song on her piano or organ. Wonderful family memories revolve around singing Christmas carols as she played. She loved all of the old hymns as well as the Big Band music of the 1940's. Mildred enjoyed traveling with her husband and friends in their motor home, often attending reunions with Ross's military buddies from World War II. She was always one for a good game as a long-time member of local Bridge Clubs, Canasta Clubs, and Domino Clubs. Just weeks before her death, she was playing Dominoes with her friends and then a few games of Solitare on her computer before bed. The family wishes to thank the staff and all of her new friends at Oak Tree Manor Assisted Living Center for making her home of the past 11 years a happy place where she felt loved and cared for. A Celebration of Mildred's life will be held at Pickle Funeral Home on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 11:00 am followed by a graveside service at Haughton Memorial Park. Dr. Allen Simpson and Bro. Jack Inmon will officiate the service. Visitation will be from 9:30 am until the service hour at the funeral home in Amory. Pallbearers will be Anthony Hiatt, Robert Kuykendall, Richard Martin, David Webb, and Kevin West. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Amory or a favorite charity.
