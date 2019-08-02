Barton Howard Roaton, 76. Passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at his home in Keownville. He was born November 9, 1942 in New Albany to Clifton Roaton and Jettie Pearl Pannell Roaton. He retired as maintenance director for New Albany City Schools and was a member of Keownville Baptist Church. Visitation will be at United Funeral Service on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 10:00a.m. until 2:00p.m., before moving to Keownville Baptist Church for a 3:00p.m. funeral service with Bro. Jerry Bishop officiating. Burial will be at Keownville Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Wilma Janice Davis Roaton; two sons, Dwayne Howard Roaton (Jenny) and Barry Barton Roaton (Monica); a sister, Linda Sue Tutor; fourteen grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren and one due to make their appearance any day. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
