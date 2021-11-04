Wilma Janice Davis Roaton, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. She was born March 13, 1946 to Enis Hubert Davis and Angie Lee Hall Davis in New Albany. She was hardworking, and held jobs at Futorian, Stratford, and the Holiday Inn. She enjoyed quilting with her group of ladies, and she enjoyed her fur babies that kept her company. The most important thing to her heart was her family. She adored her grandchildren and spending time with them was her greatest priority. She was a member of Keownville Baptist Church. Services for Mrs. Roaton will be Friday, November 5, 2021 at 1:00pm with Bro. Jerry Bishop officiating at United Funeral Service. There will be a visitation on Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 5:00pm till 8:00pm also at United. Burial will be at Keownville Cemetery. She is survived by her mother, Angie Davis; her two sons, Dwayne Howard Roaton (Jenny) and Barry Roaton (Monica); two sisters, Kim Roe and Tina Beaty; four brothers, Kenny Davis, Jeffery Davis, Doyle Davis, and Robert Davis; fourteen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren with one on the way. She is preceded in death by her father, Enis Davis, her husband Barton Howard Roaton. Pallbearers are; Chris Roaton, Andrew Johnson, Trevor Roaton, Caleb Gullick, Walker Roaton, Hunter Roaton, Coty Johnson, and Mason Johnson; Honorary are; Tucker Roaton, Aaron Gullick, Sawyer Finch, and Jon Brady Finch. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
