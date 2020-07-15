Willard Clifton Roaton, 89, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. He was born September 12, 1930 in the Keownville Community of Union County to William Coucil Roaton and Laura Hall Roaton. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served during the Korean War. He retired from Allied Furniture. He was a member of Fairfield Presbyterian Church. He was a great "Papaw" to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed working in his garden. In earlier years, he enjoyed coaching baseball teams that he had organized and coached to many wins. Funeral Services will be at 2:00p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Fairfield Presbyterian Church in Blue Springs with Bro. Dan Rupert officiating. Burial will be at Fairfield Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Martha Witt Roaton; two sons, Clifton Roaton (Rayshell) and Terry Roaton (Tammy); two brothers, Robert Roaten and Gene Roaten; two sisters, Dorothy Metts and Velma Jarrett; five grandchildren: Eric Roaton, Erin McBrayer, Ethan Roaton, Madison Pannell, and Witt Roaton; and four great grandchildren: Gavin Roaton, Tucker Stubbs, Ida Kaire McBrayer and Annie Reese Pannell. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Bessie Smithey and Lillie Bullock; four brothers, Leroy Roaten, Randle Roaten, Boyce Roaten and Milton Roaten; and, also, two siblings that died as infants. Pallbearers will be Witt Roaton, Eric Roaton, Ethan Roaton, Gavin Roaton, Carl Sullivan and Russell McBrayer. Visitation will be Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 12:00p.m. until service time at Fairfield Presbyterian Church. In honor of Mr. Roaton's service to his country, United Funeral Service will fly the U.S. Army flag during his visitation and funeral service. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
