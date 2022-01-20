Mac Henry Robards, died Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Diversicare in Amory. A Western Kentucky Native from Henderson he was born on October 17, 1939 to the late Henry and Marie (Parker) Robards. He had lived in Henderson, Ilsley, Madisonville, Murray, and Hartford, Kentucky; Booneville, English, Indianapolis, Greencastle, Salem, and Bluffton, Indiana; Booneville, Starkville, Grenada, Greenwood, and Tupelo, Mississippi. He received a B.S. Degree in Agriculture from Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky, in 1963. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard in Kentucky and U.S. Army Reserves in Indiana. He worked for the U.S.D.A. Soil Conservation in Indiana and Mississippi for almost 37 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Tupelo and an avid animal lover who especially loved and owned cats. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Robards; and his parents, Henry and Marie Robards. Survivors include his two daughters, Kristen Robards of Tupelo and Rebecca (Robards) Rockey of Pekin, Indiana; and three grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Anna Marie Furgerson of Owensboro, Kentucky and Rebecca Jane Cole of Lexington, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until service time Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Tupelo Memorial Park. A graveside services honoring his life will be 4:30 p.m. Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Tupelo Memorial Park with Rev. Matt Powell officiating. Masks are encouraged during the service. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Tupelo, 300 N Church St, Tupelo, MS 38804 or to the Tupelo Lee Humane Society, P.O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS 38803. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.