Billy Joe, known as "BJ" Robbins,69, passed away on January 08, 2022 at the NMMC. He was born in Hughes, Arkansas on August 19, 1952 to Marvin and Clara May Malone Robbins. He retired from Garan Ind. and was a manager of overseas cutting apparel. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and gardening. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a Baptist. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Bobby Robbins officiating. Burial will be in Eggville Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Barbara Ann Robbins of Baldwyn; daughter, Tammy Walton (Jessie) of Sumrall, MS; sons, Joey Robbins (Vanessa) of Killen, Al and Brian Martin (Leslie) of Baldwyn; brother, Merle Ferguson (Mary) of Pontotoc, Bobby Robbins (Ann) of Guntown, Terry Robbins (Karen) of Guntown and Randel Robbins (Kelly) of Henderson, TN; sister-in-law, Mitzy Robbins of Blue Springs; special brother-in-law, Kenneth Keith; grandchildren, Amanda Harrison (Leslie), Jessica Walton, Ashley Walton, Katie Robbins, Noah Thornton, Daniel Robbins, MaKayla Thornton, Amber Jones (Clint), Hunter Martin and Brianna Martin; great-grandchildren, Brinley Miller, Harper Miller and Case Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dale Robbins; in-laws, Leo and Lenaree Keith. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday from noon until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.