On July 22, 2019, Bobby Gene "Bobby Red" Robbins, resident of the Etta Community, departed this life at his residence on his 57th birthday. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 4 PM to 6 PM on Thursday July 25 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of HWY 30 and West Bankhead. A private family burial is planned. Bobby was born July 22, 1962, in Aurora, Illinois, the son of the former Patricia A. Mullins of Oswego, Il and Bobby J. Robbins of Pontotoc.He received his education at West Aurora High School and was a valued employee of Riverside Traffic Company for 20 years. Bobby will be remembered for his love of the outdoors and cooking. Reading, John Wayne westerns and heavy metal music were favorite pastimes. In addition to his parents, Bobby is survived by his daughter, Natalie Robbins of Myrtle, three sisters, Lynn Carter (John) of New Albany, Pam Niswonger (George) of Pontotoc and Judi Franks of Van Buren, AR and one brother, Bruce Robbins (Lisa) of Oswego, IL. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Robbins family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com
