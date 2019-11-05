Ira Cleatus Robbins, 76, of Tippah County passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at his home. He was born December 12, 1942 to Dedrick Monroe Robbins and Myrtle Inez Sweatman Robbins. He was a member of County Line Baptist Church and a member of Mason Lodge 47 in Ripley, MS. A tribute by Kelsey, Dakota, and Kimzie: Tuesday, November 5th was a very devastating day, our granddaddy gained his wings. We all know that you have left this earth, but we also know you are going to be by our sides every step we take. His life was never about himself it was always about us. No matter what, he was always there for us. He was one of the most loving, caring Christian men you would ever meet. Most of all he was the best Granddaddy anyone could ask for. Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Wesley Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life will be at 4:00 pm Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Wesley Methodist Church in Dumas with Bro. Bo Rucker officiating. McMillan Funeral Home directing the service. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Adair Robbins; sons, Michael Robbins (Daphne) of Dry Creek and Shaun Robbins of Booneville; one brother, Jerry Robbins of Ripley; one sister, Ruby Robbins Grisham of Ripley; three grandchildren, Joey Robbins (Lindsay), Jason Robbins, and Dakota Robbins Box (Collin); and eight great grandchildren, Kelsey, Kimzie, Kylan, Emma Kate, Hunter, Bella, Hayes, and Jackson. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Marlin Grisham. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to County Line Cemetery Fund: FBO County Line Descendant's Association PO Box 320 Booneville, MS 38829. Condolences may be made at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com
