BYHALIA, MS -- Dennis Murl Robbins, 83, passed away Wednesday, December 04, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Sunday December 8 , 2019 2:30 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home 140 N. Memphis St Holly Spring. Visitation will be on Sunday 1:00 until service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery 6777 Hwy 5 Hickory Flat, MS.Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

