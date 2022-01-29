Gloria Therese Caven Robbins, 92, after a long and fruitful life,met her Creator on Thursday evening, January 27, 2022 from Sanctuary Hospice House. Gloria was born on December 15, 1929 in Okolona, Mississippi to the late CA "Charlie" and Lillian Thompson Caven. She graduated from Okolona High School and attended Mississippi University for Women. An independent woman who didn't mind work, Gloria first was employed at Futorian Furniture. She later became Secretary for many years to Mr. James Everett McCain, CEO of the Bank of Okolona. Her trademark on the community was her ownership of The Robbins Nest in Okolona, an arts and crafts business which she owned and operated for over 40 years. Gloria lived her entire life in the Okolona area before moving to Nettleton 5 years ago to be near her daughter. She was a longtime active member of the Okolona First United Methodist Church and became associated with Nettleton First United Methodist Church. Her affinity for arts and crafts was noteworthy especially her hand painted glass. Always great with her hands, she was a keen businesswoman, a devoted wife, mother and Grandmother. Services celebrating Gloria's life were held at 11AM on yesterday Saturday, January 29, 2022 at First United Methodist Church of Nettleton with Rev. Randy Robbins & Rev. Danny Estes officiating. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo is honored to be serving their friends. Gloria is survived by her 2 daughters, Cheryl Bailey(Jan) of Winona and Yvonne Cook of Nettleton; her grandchildren, Jon Bailey(Tracey) of TN, Anne Bailey of NC, Richard Cook(Kristen) of Saltillo, Kim Cook(Trisha) of Gulfport and Aubrey Robbins(Connie) of TN; her great grandchildren: Ashton Cook, Jane Bailey, Lili Bailey, Caven Bailey, Brooks Bailey, Etta Bailey, Maddox Bailey, Andrew Presley, Stella Grace Robbins and Georgia Robbins; her sister, Bonnie Tsurdome(John) of California. She is preceded in death by her parents CA "Charlie" and Lillian Thompson Caven; her husband, W.A. "Yogi" Robbins Jr; her son, Charles "Diddle" Robbins; her grandson, Westley "West" Robbins Bailey; and her brother CA "Bubber" Caven. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS. 38802. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
