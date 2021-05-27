James DeWayne "Dago" Robbins, 63, passed away peacefully at home Wendesday, May 26, 2021. He was a loving husband, dad, grandfather and friend. He was a hard worker and helped anyone he could. He spent many years farming, working at the sawmill, working for the city of Ecru and Pontotoc County. He enjoyed gardening, and taking care of his chickens and goats. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. Services will be at 11:00am Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Jimmy Carr and Bro. Mike Reeves. Burial will be in the Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. Survivors-wife of 30 years-Teresa Robbins; children-Jason Robbins (Anita), Jeremy Robbins (Jesse), Christopher Hall (Ashley) and Tracy Eaton (Ches); 11 grandchildren; siblings-Eddie Robbins, Velma Street (Jimmy), Louise Robbins, Brenda Robbins and Jackie Robbins (Janet); and a host of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by-mother-Janie H. Robbins. Pallbearers-Wayne Stokes, Mike Martin, Harlen Hamblin, James Sullivan, Eddie Christian and Tracy Clayton. Visitation-5:00pm-8:00pm Friday, May 28, 2021 and 10:00am until service time Saturday, May 29, 2021.
