Joy Turner Robbins, 82, resident of Walnut, departed this life Thursday evening, January 28, 2021 at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. The family has requested a private service. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Robbins was born June 1, 1938 in Yazoo City, MS, the daughter of the late Dixie and Annie Elizabeth Reed Turner. A Christian, Mrs. Robbins was employed as an Administrative Assistant for the Mississippi Highway Patrol for over 13 years before retiring. She enjoyed reading, talking to friends and family on the phone, embroidery and yardwork . Memories will continued to be shared by her daughter, Honey Turner, of Alpine, TX, a step-son, Steve Robbins (Jean) of Wool Market, MS, three sisters, Avie Jewel James of Raymond, Dean Dozier of Talorsville and Lora Brock (Roger) of Brandon, two brothers, Doyle Turner (Edna) of Vicksburg and Alvin Turner of Brandon, eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Robbins family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.