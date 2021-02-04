Joy Turner Robbins, 82, resident of Walnut, departed this life Thursday evening, January 28, 2021 at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. The family has requested a private service. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Robbins was born June 1, 1938 in Yazoo City, MS, the daughter of the late Dixie and Annie Elizabeth Reed Turner. A Christian, Mrs. Robbins was employed as an Administrative Assistant for the Mississippi Highway Patrol for over 13 years before retiring. She enjoyed reading, talking to friends and family on the phone, embroidery and yardwork . Memories will continued to be shared by her daughter, Honey Turner, of Alpine, TX, a step-son, Steve Robbins (Jean) of Wool Market, MS, three sisters, Avie Jewel James of Raymond, Dean Dozier of Talorsville and Lora Brock (Roger) of Brandon, two brothers, Doyle Turner (Edna) of Vicksburg and Alvin Turner of Brandon, eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Robbins family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.