Ladel Robbins, 66, longtime resident of Union County, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo on December 9, 2021. A gathering of friends and family for Mr. Robbins will be Sunday, December 12, 2021, from 1PM until 3PM in the Memory Chapel at New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care located at the intersection of Bankhead and Hwy 30 W. in New Albany. A private burial will be at a later date Mr. Robbins was born in Hughes, Arkansas to the late Marvin and Clara Mae Malone Robbins. He was a graduate of Belden High School and worked as a supervisor for 5 G's in Verona prior to his retirement. A Christian, Mr. Robbins also known as "Papa Dale" was very known as being Santa Clause at numerous places around Christmas. He found much pleasure visiting thrift stores and going to auctions. Some of his favorite pastimes include watching Gunsmoke and Wrestling. Mr. Robbins was a huge Atlanta braves fan and in his younger years could be found playing softball on any team he could find to play on. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 33 years, Mitzi Malone Robbins, two sons, Shane Robbins (Tisha) of Tupelo, Daniel Robbins (Malissa) of Cordell, Ga, five brothers, Merle Fergerson (Mary) of Pontotoc, Bobby Robbins (Ann) of Guntown, Billy Joe Robbins, (Barbara) of Baldwyn, Terry Robbins, (Karen) of Guntown, Randle Robbins (Kelly) of Henderson, Tn., four grandchildren, Danielle, John Everett, Emmett and Emmerson. New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Robbins family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.