In the early morning of December 27, 2019, heaven gained the most beautiful angel, Laveda Robbins. She was born on January 15, 1937, in Gideon, MO, to Virgil and Minnie Haile. She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Anderson(Sam); her son, Greg Robbins; Danielle Perkins, whom she loved like a daughter; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Robbins; her parents, and her 13 siblings. Services will be Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 2PM at Cairo Baptist Church with Bro. Rick Griffin and Bro. Marty Browning officiating. Burial will follow in Cairo Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Matthew Keith, Donald Matthews, James Matthews, Jim Matthews, Joel Matthews, and Don Scott. Visitation will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 5-8PM at Cairo Baptist Church and Sunday, December 29, 2019 1PM until service time at Cairo Baptist Church.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.