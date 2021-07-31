Lovie Elaine Robbins, 63, was born September 25, 1957 to the late D. C. and Bessie Rucker in Falkner, MS. She accepted Christ at a young age and joined Bethlehem Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor James Howell. She later moved her membership to Victory Life Center, under the leadership of Brother Raymond Bishop. She leaves to cherish her legacy of compassion to her husband Willie Robbins. Children, James Boyd and Steven Boyd of New Albany, MS, sisters; Eloise (Zean) Prather of Falkner, MS, Shelia (the late James) Turnage of Potts Camp, MS, Zolia Burns of Blue Mountain, MS, Katherine Robinson of Jackson, TN, Roxanne (Tim) Jackson of Ripley, MS and Linda (James) Howell of Blue Mountain, MS. Brothers: T.C. (Mary) Rucker of Ripley, MS and Charlie Rucker of Holly Springs, MS and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be Sunday, August 1, 2021 from 4p-6p at Foster and Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS. Funeral Service will be Monday, August 2, 2021 at 2pm at Bethlehem MBC, Falkner, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to funeral service at the church. Interment will follow at Ruckersville Cemetery, Falkner, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com
