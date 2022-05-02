Marshall Wayne Robbins, 88, went to his eternal home at Baptist Memorial Hospital Oxford on May 2, 2022. He was born January 12, 1934 to the late Marshall E. Robbins and Sarah Sappington Robbins. He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-five years Shelia Cobb Robbins, three sisters, Betty, Emily and Shirley and one brother David. He is survived by two sisters, Linda Gray(Richard), Sandra Doty(Elmer) and one brother Jim; three sons, Steve(Paula), Rick(Teresa), Tony(Michelle); eight grandchildren Anna, Will, Mark, Callie, Sarah, Jon, Erin and Whit as well as two great grandchildren Sadie and Myla. Marshall retired as vice president and general manager of Piper Impact in New Albany after 33 years of faithful service. He was member of Hillcrest Baptist Church where is served as deacon, Sunday school teacher and various other offices and responsibilities. He was a US Army veteran, Rotarian for many years and an avid golfer. His greatest joy was to spend time with his family. Services for Marshall will be held at 11:00a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022 with visitation on Friday, May 6, 2022 from 4:00p.m. to 7:00p.m., all times are at Hillcrest Baptist Church in New Albany. Interment will be at Glenfield Memorial Park in New Albany. Memorials would be appreciated to Hillcrest Baptist Church building fund, Baptist Children's Village or Gideons International. United Funeral Service will be in charge of the arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
