Marty Robbins Mantachie - Mr. Marty Edgar Robbins, 65, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born May 9, 1954 in Ripley to Edgar Robbins and Modell Hatcher Robbins. Marty grew up in Okolona and was a 1972 graduate of Okolona High School. He was married to Cindy Looper Robbins in Russellville, Ala on Jan. 7, 2000. Marty was retired after a successful career as a Supervisor for Pattern Coordination at Action/Lane Furniture but his enthusiasm lied as an avid Ole Miss college football fan. Marty was a member of the Church of Christ. All services will be private to the family. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net Survivors include his wife, Cindy Robbins of Mantachie; two sons, Austin Ellis (Angela)of Atoka, TN and Matthew Lyons (Ashley) of Mantachie ; daughter, Starlette "Tiffany" Ellis of Mantachie; one sister Lisa Ann Robbins Mc Cary (Mark ) ; one Nephew Nicholas Mc Cary Nine grandchildren, Bella Ellis, Kylar Joseph, Labrisca Nelson, Eason Lyons, Olivia Lyons, Dalton Waldrop, Harmony Adams and Chancellor "Chance" Waldrop (deceased). He was preceded in death by his parents. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.

