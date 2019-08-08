Marty Robbins Mantachie - Mr. Marty Edgar Robbins, 65, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born May 9, 1954 in Ripley to Edgar Robbins and Modell Hatcher Robbins. Marty grew up in Okolona and was a 1972 graduate of Okolona High School. He was married to Cindy Looper Robbins in Russellville, Ala on Jan. 7, 2000. Marty was retired after a successful career as a Supervisor for Pattern Coordination at Action/Lane Furniture but his enthusiasm lied as an avid Ole Miss college football fan. Marty was a member of the Church of Christ. All services will be private to the family. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net Survivors include his wife, Cindy Robbins of Mantachie; two sons, Austin Ellis (Angela)of Atoka, TN and Matthew Lyons (Ashley) of Mantachie ; daughter, Starlette "Tiffany" Ellis of Mantachie; one sister Lisa Ann Robbins Mc Cary (Mark ) ; one Nephew Nicholas Mc Cary Nine grandchildren, Bella Ellis, Kylar Joseph, Labrisca Nelson, Eason Lyons, Olivia Lyons, Dalton Waldrop, Harmony Adams and Chancellor "Chance" Waldrop (deceased). He was preceded in death by his parents. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
86°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Tonight
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 8, 2019 @ 6:32 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.