Nora Mae Sanders Robbins died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family and loved ones on Sunday evening, September 6, 2020. She was born March 4, 1934 to Boyd Sanders and Ethel Gillis Sanders, who both pre-deceased her. She was a homemaker and former employee of Wal-Mart in New Albany and formerly worked as a seamstress at Denton Mills for many years. Nora enjoyed going on trips with her church, shopping with her daughters and granddaughters, and spending time with her family. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Boyd and Ethel Sanders; her husband of 54 years, Glen Lamar Robbins; two brothers, Emmitt Sanders and Clifton Sanders; one sister, Annie Ruth Gatlin; one son, Donald Robbins; one son-in-law, Joe Brown and one great grandson, Hunter Jordan. Those left to honor her memory are her daughters, Alice Brown, Annie "Sissy" Robbins (Lowell) and Sherry Childs (Sam); her sons, Jerry Robbins (Susan), Kenneth Robbins (Cindy) and Robert Robbins (Barbara); one sister, Linda Thomas (Alton); sixteen grandchildren; forty great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be Tuesday evening, September 8, from 5:00p.m. until 9:00p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church in Myrtle. Funeral services will be at the church on Wednesday, September 9 at 11:00a.m. with Bro. Steve Cohea officiating. Burial will be at Faith Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Timbo Robbins, Brett Robbins, Heath Robbins, Matthew Brown and Cole Childs, her grand sons-in-law, Matt Frazier and John Garrett and her great grandson, Trapper Jordan. Funeral services are entrusted to United Funeral Service. Online condolences may be made at www.unitedfuneralservice.com
