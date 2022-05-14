Peggy Gardner Robbins, 85, passed away on May 12 at Union County Health and Rehab. She was a member of Cherry Creek Baptist Church. She loved her children, grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with family. Services will be on Tuesday, May 17 at 2pm at Cherry Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Jewel Keith Owen and Bro. Dustin Long officiating. Burial will follow at Ecru City Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Ms. Robbins is survived by her children Cherry Jeter (Bill), Rodney Robbins (Mitzie), and Ronnie Robbins (Karla); Grandchildren Jewel Owen, Emily Russell, Katie Dodson, Kyle Robbin, and Karley Robbins; Her great-grandchildren Shannon Wiginton, Ryan Owen, Myles Owen, Ivy Russell and Macy Russell; Her Great-great-granddaughter Sophie; and two sisters; Brenda Saltzgiver (Jim) of San Antonio, TX, and Linda Richardson (Danny) of Ecru. She was preceded in death by her parents Homer and Mable Gardner, her husband Junior Robbins, her brothers Murry Gardner, Charles Gardner and Jack Gardner. Serving as her pallbearers are Ryan Owen, Myles Owen, Kyle Robbins, Austin Russell, Dalton Dodson, Ethan Dyer and Sean Wiginton. Visitation is scheduled for Monday, May 16 from 5pm until 8pm at Cherry Creek Baptist Church and Tuesday, May 17 from 12 noon until service time at Cherry Creek Baptist Church.
