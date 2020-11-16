Russell Junior Robbins, 72, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born on April 27, 1948, to Earnest Russell and Dovie Mask Robbins in Tippah County - MS. He was a retired truck driver for Dowdle Propane Gas and an Veteran of The United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War. Graveside Services will be at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Blue Mountain Cemetery in Blue Mountain, MS No Visitation. Russell is survived by his wife: Carol Sappington Robbins of Blue Mountain, MS; one daughter: Anne Smith (Andy) of Blue Mountain, MS; two sons: Shelby Robbins (Donna) of Blue Mountain, MS, Jake Rucker (Beth) of Sherman, MS; one sister: Freda Buckingham (Ty) of Sardis, MS; one brother: Randle Robbins (Stacy) of Blue Mountain, MS; ten grandchildren: Rusty Robbins, Casey Robbins, Brandon McKinzie, Graelynn Smith, Mikayla McKinzie, Graceyn Smith, Ellie Rucker, Andrew Smith, Brayden Smith, Luke Rucker; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded him in death were is parents; and two brothers: Robert Robbins, and Danny Robbins. Honorary Pallbearers will be his Vietnam Veteran Band of Brothers and his Truck Driver Buddies. Donations may be made to the Veterans Foundation or the Charity of your Choice. Expressions of sympathy for the Robbins family may be sent to www.mcbridefuneralhome.com The family is requesting those in attendance Please observe all CDC recommendations concerning COVID-19
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.