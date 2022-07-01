Sarah Diane Robbins, 71, passed away on July 1, 2022 at the Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, Mississippi. She was born to Thomas Lacy and Nellie McCall Lacy on October 29, 1950 in Prentiss, MS. She was a homemaker and attended Turners Chapel Church. Visitation will be Saturday, July 2, 2022 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Turner's Chapel Church. Service will be Sunday, July 3, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Turner's Chapel Church. Committal will be at Westminster Cemetery in Ripley, MS. Sarah is survived by her husband: James Robbins of Ripley, MS; two daughters: Jennifer Cissom (Doug) of Dumas, MS, Jo Barkley (Allan Borden) of Booneville, MS; one brother: Wayne Lacy of Dumas, MS; two sisters: Brenda Crabb (Dan) of Booneville, MS, Hilda Pulliam (Joe) of Walnut, MS; three grandchildren: J.D. Chapman (Claudia) of Dumas, MS, Lacken Bridges (Andrew) of Booneville, MS, Shelby Cissom of Dumas, MS; seven great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; one son-in-law: Terry Barkley; one brother: Kenneth Lacy; one sister-in-law: Frankie Lacy. Officiating will be Bro. Howard Goolsby and Bro. Dewayne Morgan. Pallbearers: Ethan Chapman, J.D. Chapman, Andrew Bridges, Shane Bourg. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.