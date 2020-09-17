Shelia Cobb Robbins , age 83 died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. She lived most of her life in Union County where she was born on August 13, 1937 to Irvin Beasley Cobb and Loyce Gregory Cobb. She graduated school at Macedonia High School, Union County, attended business school in Sierra Vista, AZ and did some work at Blue Mountain College. While living in AZ, she worked as a clerk stenographer for the U. S. Army. She also worked for three local attorneys and for the New Albany School System. She was a member and past president of Friends of the Library, Junta Club, and the New Century Club. She enjoyed doing genealogy research on her family lines as well as helping others with their research. She made a profession of faith at Harmony Baptist Church at the age of ten and became a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in 1965 where she chaired several committees, taught Sunday School for many years, served as WMU director and was a very supportive of all the mission efforts of Hillcrest. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Gregory and Mr. and Mrs. William Riley Cobb, her parents, Loyce Gregory Cobb and Irvin Beasley Cobb. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Marshall Robbins , three sons, Steve Robbins and wife Paula, Rick Robbins and wife Teresa and Tony Robbins and wife Michelle. Grandchildren are Anna, Will, Mark, Callie, Sarah, Jon, Erin and Whit. Also surviving is a sister, Nora Clayton and a brother, Pete Cobb. Visitation will be from 5-8 at Hillcrest Baptist Church, on Friday, September 18, 2020 and on Saturday September 19 from 10 - 11a.m. with memorial services at 11am. Dr. Shan Cobb and Bro. Charlie Davis will officiate. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church Sanctuary fund, or Lottie Moon Christmas offering through the church. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
