Sister Rita Faye Robbins, 58, First Lady of Cedar Grove Pentecostal Church and wife of the Pastor, Bro. Danny Robbins, met her Lord and Savior in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 3, 2020 from her residence in Saltillo. Sis. Robbins was born in Prentiss, Jeff Davis County, Mississippi on March 27, l962, the daughter of the late Vernon Sam Robertson and Mary Frances Sanders Robertson. She graduated Prentiss High School and attended the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. Rita met the love of her life, Danny Ray Robbins and they were married June 26, l982 in New Hebron, his hometown. Bro. Danny and Sis. Rita began their ministry in the Mendenhall , Miss. area but moved to Tupelo in 2000 to be the Senior Pastor at Cedar Grove Pentecostal Church. For almost 20 years, they have preached the gospel of Christ and cared for the members of their flock with uncompromising integrity and attention. Sis. Rita was the Ladies Ministry Director and was loved and respected by the ladies of the Church for her devotion and preparation. Before moving to Tupelo, Rita worked for the State Ethics Commission and worked over 10 years as a teller for Renasant Bank in Tupelo.. A lady of many talents and great energy and spirit, she found great joy serving the Lord through her Church as well as being the best wife, mother and grandmother any family could want. She enjoyed her yard, gardening and growing things especially roses, shrubs and yard plants at her home. Rita enjoyed shopping, vacations especially to the mountains, hosting her families, both her children and grandchildren as well as her church family at Christmas time-her most favorite time of the year. Nana especially enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren, who loved her dearly. An Online Private Service (due to the Covid 19 guidelines issued by the Governor and Mayor) celebrating her life will take place at 5 PM Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from the Sanctuary of Cedar Grove Pentecostal Church with Bro. David Tipton, Bro. Gary Erikson and Bro. Jessie Givens officiating. Burial will follow in the Saltillo City Cemetery. Private visitation will be from 3 PM-service time Tuesday only at the Church. Friends that may want to view the service may do so at cedargrove facebooklive The service may be viewed in the future at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming and permanently archived. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo is honored to be serving their friends. Family members include her husband 0f 37 years, Bro. Danny Robbins of Saltillo; her children, Lacie (Damon)Fisher of Guntown; Brittany (Bradley) Phillips of Saltillo and Clay (Lexi) Robbins of Saltillo 8 grandchildren: Anistyn, Gavin, Aiden, Addalyn, Peyton, Bella, Oakley, Lilly Faye and one new granddaughter due in early June. Her sister, Carolyn Raynes and her son, Brian Raynes both of Prentiss. A sister in law, Elaine Broom. A host of other friends and relatives and her Church family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Mary Frances and a brother, Dewayne Robertson. Pallbearers will be Sammy Sherrill, Aaron Dutton, Terry Teddlie, Nicky Robbins, Chris Keen and Duwaine Robbins. Memorials may be made to the Cedar Grove Pentecostal Church Ladies Ministry, P. O. Box 1129, Tupelo, MS. 38802
