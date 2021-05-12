William "RC" Robbins, 100, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. Services will be on Monday, May 17, 11 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be on Monday, May 17, 10-11 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Military graveside service and burial will be Monday, May 17, 1 p.m. at National Veterans Cemetery, Corinth, MS.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.